Anti Narcotics Cell seize drugs worth Rs 28 lakh in Mumbai; Peddler arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police’s Anti Narcotics Cell of Ghatkopar unit on Friday arrested a drug peddler and recovered high-quality cocaine drugs from his possession. The Anti-Narcotics Cell recovered drugs worth Rs 28 lakhs in the international market.

According to the Mumbai Police, a case was registered against the accused peddler under NDPS Act. As per the Mumbai Police officials, the accused was produced in court and was sent to police custody till December 28. Further investigation regarding the source of drug supply is on.

Earlier on December 18, Mumbai police Anti-Narcotics Cell, Bandra unit arrested two drug peddlers and seized 500 gm of MD drugs worth Rs 1 Crore from them. A case has been registered against the drug peddlers under the NDPS act. Further probe is underway, according to the narcotics-cell Mumbai police Anti Narcotics Cell, Bandra unit.