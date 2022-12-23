Chile to establish embassy in the Palestinian territories.

According to President Gabriel Boric’s announcement late on Wednesday, Chile intends to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories, making the Andean nation one of only a select few to do so. These territories are disputed with Israel.

The plan was announced on Thursday, but Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola said there was no timetable set yet and that Chile still recognised both Israel and Palestine as legitimate governments.

The leftist Boric made the remarks at a private ceremony in Santiago that was organised by the significant Palestinian diaspora in the city. Boric has frequently voiced support for the Palestinian people’s demand for an independent state.

Boric stated, without specifying where the embassy will be situated, ‘I am taking a risk (stating) this… we are going to upgrade our formal representation in Palestine from having a charge d’affaires to now having an embassy.’