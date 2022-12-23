Emirates Draw: Indian expat wins Dh15-million

Dubai: Ajay Ogula, a 31-year-old Indian national living in Dubai won Dh15-million mega prize at the Emirates Draw. Ajay Ogula, hailing from a village in South India, works as a driver for Dh3,200 salary at a jewellery firm in Dubai.

More than 35 million UAE dirhams has been presented in prize money to over 24,000 winners since the draw’s inception in September 2021. Emirates Draw offers a grand prize of Dh100 million until a single person or a group of people match all seven numbers from right to left.

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one. After their purchase, they are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.