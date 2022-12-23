Man detained by Mumbai Police for threatening Uorfi Javed

Internet celebrity Uorfi Javed comes to mind when you mention sartorial and eccentric fashion choices. Javed, who gained notoriety after participating in Bigg Boss OTT, has become well-known for her fashion preferences. She frequently gets herself into problems given her options. The Mumbai Police have detained the man after receiving reports of rape and serious threats against Uorfi.

Uorfi Javed frequently looks to be in trouble because of disputes involving her eccentric and distinctive clothing choices. For her costume, the actress has experimented with everything from cable wires to ropes and plastic. Uorfi recently received murder and life threats from a man.

The Mumbai police have detained the man known as Naveen Giri, reported ANI. The Goregaon Police took the man into jail and then filed a FIR under the IT Act, sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, and 506 (criminal intimidation). The man had threatened the social media influencer by messaging her on WhatsApp.

Uorfi, who was in the UAE filming for one of her projects, was taken into custody in Dubai. It is said that she was filming a video in public while wearing a revealing attire, which is against the law in the nation.