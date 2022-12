The union announced on Thursday that employee representatives at Audi’s Mexico facility had given the firm until January 1 to secure a wage hike deal without calling a walkout.

For the 4,000 unionised workers at the Puebla, central Mexico, factory, Independent Union of Audi Mexico Workers (SITAUDI) and Audi had previously agreed two possibilities for salary increases.

Both plans were rejected by workers last week, which forced their union and bosses to reconvene.