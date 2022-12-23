More strikes by thousands of UK ambulance workers planned for January

Following a similar employee walkout on Wednesday, thousands of British ambulance workers will hold two additional strikes on January 11 and 23 in an intensifying conflict over pay and staffing, the Unison trade union announced on Thursday.

The two strikes by Unison scheduled for next month will each run 24 hours in contrast to the 12-hour action on Wednesday that included workers from two other unions.

While many would be excused from strike action under emergency cover plans, the union, which represents the bulk of ambulance workers in Britain, said the walkouts will encompass all ambulance staff rather than simply emergency response crews.

The only way to resolve this conflict, according to Unison General Secretary Christina McAnea, is through dialogue. No healthcare workers want to go on strike once more in 2019.