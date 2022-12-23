NATO negotiations with Turkey are going well, says Swedish foreign minister

Sweden’s foreign minister said on Thursday that talks with Turkey are going well and that Stockholm expects Ankara will approve the Nordic nation’s bid for membership in NATO before the alliance summit in July.

In May, Sweden and Finland submitted applications to join NATO in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but Turkey objected, claiming that the Nordic nations harboured militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

After meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told Reuters, ‘Things are proceeding nicely; we had a good conversation today.’

After the discussion, Cavusoglu acknowledged that Sweden had taken action to fulfil the requirements outlined in a pact between the three nations, but he insisted that more needed to be done.

Billstrom claimed that Sweden had made considerable progress and that Ankara had welcomed Sweden’s stricter anti-terrorism regulations, which will take effect on January 1.