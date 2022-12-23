Putin claims Russia wants fighting in Ukraine to finish

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia wanted to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine and that a diplomatic solution was a must.

A day after U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House and vowed to continue and unwaveringly support him, Putin made the remarks.

We want to put an end to this war, not restart the armed fight, according to Putin. ‘We will work to put an end to this, and obviously the sooner the better.’

Putin has ‘absolutely zero indication’ that he’s willing to negotiate an end to the conflict, according to White House spokesman John Kirby. The conflict started on February 24 when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

Kirby told reporters in an online briefing, ‘Quite the reverse. Putin is acting in a way that betrays a man who wants to continue inflicting bloodshed on the Ukrainian people’ and ‘intensify the war.’