Rajya Sabha was adjourned indefinitely seven days earlier than expected.

Today, seven days before the 258th session’s scheduled end, the Rajya Sabha was put on indefinite hiatus.

The August House’s chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, adjourned the meeting indefinitely and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

The Speaker sent his best wishes to the House’s members for the forthcoming holidays, such as Christmas, Pongal, Lohri, and others, and he advised them to be alert to the growing number of cases of the COVID pandemic and take the appropriate safety measures.

‘This meeting was notable for its use of wit, sarcasm, humour, and intelligence. With more indulgence from more seasoned members, I hope to have more opportunities to do so’ said Mr. Dhankhar.

The meeting was slated to begin on December 7 and go through December 29.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the newly elected vice president, presided over the Rajya Sabha for the first time during this entire session.