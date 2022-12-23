Real reason why you must avoid stale food

Though the cause of food spoilage has not yet been established by science, it may be related to the chemical structural changes that take place in cooked food when it is heated repeatedly or was prepared in advance.

Some foods may become harder as a result of these chemical changes, while others may become softer and lose their crunch.

A few warning signals can help you avoid eating stale food and further shield you from food-borne illnesses. Stale food is simple to recognise by colour, smell, and texture.

Look for the colour variations if you have leftover food in your kitchen refrigerator or pantry. Stale food typically has a darker colour than prepared food.

Next, is to smell the food. If the food has been stored for more than 48 hours, depending on the shelf life of the food, you will get a sour/tangy smell from the food. Also, the texture of cooked food might go a little too soft due to the rotting of the food.

Thus, in order to prevent food-borne diseases, it’s always better to check out these signs before consuming stale foods.