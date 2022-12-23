Study says more than 65 per cent of plants and animals could go extinct by the end of this century

According to a recent study, if the present global emission trajectories continue, more than 65% of plants and animals may become extinct by the end of this century.

Emperor penguins, other seabirds, and dry soil nematodes are among the Antarctic species that are most in danger of going extinct, according to a study published on Thursday in the journal PLOS Biology.

The study is a result of an international effort involving researchers, environmentalists, and decision-makers from 28 institutions across 12 nations.

With further increases in greenhouse gas emissions, it was discovered that ‘up to 80% of emperor penguin colonies are anticipated to be quasi-extinct by 2100 [population losses of more than 90%].’

The study also found that the current conservation strategies are not working in Antarctica and asserted that an extra layer of protection, which is estimated to cost US$23 million annually, can protect up to 84 per cent of the continent’s vulnerable biodiversity.

‘There are multiple threats impacting Antarctic species despite the fact that we think of it as this remote and pristine wilderness. The greatest threat is not coming from within,’ said the study’s lead author, Dr Jasmine Lee, of the British Antarctic Survey, reports the Guardian.