This is why drinking milk at night isn’t good for health

Experts state even those who regularly drink milk may experience digestive issues if they consume cold milk at night. This is due to the fact that drinking milk right after a filling dinner might strain the digestive system and perhaps create constipation.

Milk consumption at night increases the likelihood of weight gain since it takes time for the protein and milk lipids to be metabolised and digested.

One of the reasons you should avoid drinking milk at night is because the calories don’t get burned off as quickly and this causes weight gain. A glass of milk includes about 120 calories.

According to experts, the impact of drinking milk can vary from one individual to another, especially when someone is lactose intolerant.

Drinking milk may have adverse effects on digestion and may trigger discomfort, diarrhea and stomach ache as it gets difficult for the body to metabolize the protein, while the body is at rest. This can further impact sleep and cause sleepless nights.

Drinking milk at night slows down the process of digestion and affects the liver functioning, which further impacts the metabolic rate and leads to fat deposition and weight gain.