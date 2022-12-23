Virat Kohli appeared furious with Rishabh Pant during the BAN vs. IND game due to a misunderstanding at the crease

Following a close call at the start of lunch on Day 2 of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh on Friday, Virat Kohli appeared clearly irritated with Rishabh Pant.

In the first session, Kohli ran halfway down before being compelled to return on the penultimate ball of the 36th over. As the throw came in, the former India captain dove to make it. Kohli survived, but as he stared at Pant, he was irritated with him.

India increased their score by 67 runs but lost three important wickets in the opening session, trailing Bangladesh by 141 runs at the break. KL Rahul, the replacement captain, continued to struggle for runs after Taijul Islam trapped him up front for 10. Rahul scored 22 & 23 against Bangladesh in the opening Test.

Shubman Gill, India’s centurion from the first Test, was dismissed by Taijul for 20 during the opening session. Along with Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara temporarily rebuilt India’s innings. The seasoned player Pujara became the eighth player from India to score 7000 or more runs in the longest format.

By finishing the first session, Kohli and Pant made sure no more wickets were lost. India, who defeated Bangladesh in the first test match by a score of 188 runs, is aiming to win the two-match series.