Woman attempts to ‘self-immolate’ in protest of remarks about icons!

A 28-year-old woman allegedly tried to set herself on fire outside the Maharashtra assembly building in Nagpur on Friday to protest what she claimed were insulting comments made by Governor B. S. Koshyari and other officials toward famous figures, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The start of the state legislature’s winter session on Monday will lead to its conclusion on December 30.

Around 2.30 pm, Kavita Chavan, the female offender, came from the Vidhan Bhavan premises and doused herself in a flammable substance of a yellow colour. She was overcome, according to an official, when the police officers stationed at the parliamentary complex’s gate saw what was happening. The woman, a local of the Solapur area, questioned the police about why they had not taken any action over the insults made against Shivaji Maharaj and the social reformers Mahatma and Savitribai Phule. She then yelled out pro-Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar slogans.

‘The cops stopped her before she could set herself fire. Following that, she was brought to the Sitabuldi police station’,asserting that she would be subject to punishment, inspector Atul Sabnis remarked. A spokeswoman for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sudhanshu Trivedi, said that the Maratha warrior king asked the Mughal empire for compassion while Governor Koshyari recently referred to Shivaji Maharaj as a ‘hero of the past’. Statewide demonstrations were sparked by their words.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group, and the Congress organised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which marched in the ‘Halla Bol’ protest against the Eknath Shinde-BJP administration and demanded the governor’s immediate dismissal.