77 railway stations in Kerala to be upgraded as Adarsh stations

New Delhi: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that at least 77 railway stations in Kerala will be upgraded as Adarsh stations. As many as 71 railway stations out of the 77 stations selected for the stations scheme in the state were already developed. As a reply to the question raised by PT Usha MP in Rajya Sabha, the minister assured that the remaining 6 stations will be modernised soon.

The railways has planned considerable developmental works for Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram railway stations. The technical and financial feasibility studies of Chengannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Varkala stations are under progress, said minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Currently, help desks, extra ticket counters, and police aid posts were set up in the Chengannur, Kottayam and Ernakulam Junction stations to facilitate the Sabarimala pilgrims in view of the Mandalam season. Bus services are also deployed for the vicinity of these stations. Announcements are made in various languages such as Malayalam, Hindi, English and other South Indian languages.

By considering the heavy footfall of pilgrims, as many as 248 special services were granted for Kollam- Thiruvananthapuram- Ernakulam sections. The minister also informed that the railways has approved the final location survey of the 75-kilometre-long new railway track between Chengannur and Pamba railway stations.