Chanda Kochhar, the former CEO of ICICI Bank, and her husband are being sought by the CBI

Chanda Kochhar, the former CEO of ICICI Bank, and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, were brought before a special Mumbai court on Saturday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who asked for their three-day custody. In a case involving loan fraud, Chanda Kocchar and her husband were detained yesterday.

Both of them refused to comply during the investigation, the central investigative agency informed the court, leading to their arrest.

CBI agents detained Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in relation to alleged fraud and irregularities in loans granted by the ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group in 2012.

In the FIR filed under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the CBI had named Chanda Kochhar, her husband, Venugopal Dhoot of the Videocon Group, along with companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd, and Videocon Industries Limited as defendants.

After the Videocon Group received a loan of Rs 3,250 crore from ICICI Bank, it is claimed that Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot spent millions of dollars in Nupower.

The CBI had stated that the filing of the FIR in 2019 that it was alleged that the accused sanctioned specific loans to private entities in a criminal conspiracy with others to defraud ICICI Bank.