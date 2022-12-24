Foods that received Geographical Indications (GI) tag in 2022

Geographical Indications, often known as GI tags, are indicators that honor a specific geographical origin and have attributes and characteristics that are basically attributable to that place of origin. Every region is famous for its traditional and regional foods.

The following is a list of food items that the government labelled as GI in 2022.

Snap Melon

It is grown in Kerala’s Kodungalloor and some areas of Ernakulam under the name Kodungalloor Pottuvellari. It is frequently consumed as juice and is a good source of fibre, healthy fats, calcium, magnesium, and vitamin C.

Manipuri Black Rice

Also known as Chak-Ho, the Manipur black rice is a scented glutinous rice that has been in cultivation in Manipur for centuries and is characterised by its special aroma. It is normally eaten during community feasts and is served as Chak-Hao kheer.

Attappady Attukombu Avara (Beans)

It is cultivated in the Attappady region of Palakkad, and is curved like a goat’s horn. As per experts, it is higher in anthocyanin content compared to other beans.

Attappady Thuvara

Red gramme seeds with a white covering are referred to as attappady thuvara in Kerala. The seeds of Attappady Thuvara are larger and heavier. It is used as a vegetable and dal and is high in protein, carbohydrates, fibre, and calcium.

Kaji Nemu

In 2022, Kaji Nemu of Assam received the GI tag. It is packed with nutrients, including those that raise vitamin C levels, lower blood cholesterol, improve liver function, and speed up metabolism.

Saffron

Saffron from Kashmir obtained GI labelling in the month of June. The fact that Kashmiri saffron is grown between 1,600 and 1,800 metres above mean sea level adds to its distinctiveness and sets it apart from other saffron varietals available throughout the world.