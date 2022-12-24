Have these nuts with golden milk at night for better health

‘Golden milk’ is a common name for a traditional Indian beverage made of turmeric that is typically consumed at night in every Indian home. It offers so many health advantages that you cannot think about, from weight loss to constipation relief.

This bright yellow drink is traditionally prepared by warming up milk with turmeric and other spices, such as cinnamon, clove, cardamom, black pepper and ginger, for additional health benefits.

A few substances can, however, enhance your general health. Look at nuts and how they can assist you in achieving the same results.

Almonds

This is a well-liked nut that should be included in golden milk every day since it contains L-carnitine and riboflavin, both of which are good for mental health. Additionally, because golden milk is high in calcium and vitamin D, bone health is improved when crushed almonds or their paste are added.

Figs

Fig or anjeer as it is popularly known in Hindi is known to be rich in calcium and dietary fibre, which not only improves bone health but gut health and immunity as well. When combined with golden milk, this warm drink helps in inducing sleep due to the presence of compounds known as Tryptophan and Melatonin. The presence of Tryptophan plays an essential role in the production of the neurotransmitter known as Serotonin.

Dates

One of the best dry fruits for nutrients, according to experts, is the date. They enhance focus levels in addition to improving bowel movements. It can help lower blood sugar levels when added to golden milk since it is a strong source of various minerals, including magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus. You can also use this dry fruit to ease joint pain.