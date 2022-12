IPL 2023: Full list of players of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore had entered the mini auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) held yesterday in Kochi with Rs 8.75 crore. They bought 7 players in the auction. Royal Challengers Bangalore have never won a trophy in the 15 seasons of the Indian Premier League.

RCB Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction: Sonu Yadav (Rs 20 lakh), Avinash Singh (Rs 60 lakh), Rajan Kumar (Rs 70 lakh), Manoj Bhandage (Rs 20 lakh), Will Jacks (Rs 3.2 crore), Himanshu Sharma (Rs 20 lakh), Reece Topley (Rs 1.9 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained Players: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey*, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis*, Finn Allen*, Glenn Maxwell*, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood*, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga*

Royal Challengers Bangalore Released Players: Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford*

RCB Full Updated Squad for IPL 2023: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey*, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis*, Finn Allen*, Glenn Maxwell*, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood*, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga*, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Manoj Bhandage, Will Jacks*, Himanshu Sharma, Reece Topley*