IPL 2023: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders entered the mini IPL auction on Friday with Rs 7.05 crore. It was the lowest purse remaining among all the 10 teams. The two-time IPL champions, Kolkata Knight Riders bought Shakib Al Hasan and Mandeep Singh in the auction that took place in Kochi.

KKR Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction: Litton Das (Rs 50 lakhs), Kulwant Khejroliya (Rs 20 lakh), David Wiese (Rs 1 crore), Suyash Sharma (Rs 20 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 60 lakh), N. Jagadeesan (Rs 90 lakh), Mandeep Singh (50 lakhs), Shakib Al Hasan (Rs 1.5 crore)

Retained Players: Andre Russell*, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson (T)*, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T)*, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine*, Tim Southee*, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Released Players: Aaron Finch*, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Hales*, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne*, Mohammad Nabi*, Pat Cummins*, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar, Sam Billings*, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi

KKR Full Squad for IPL 2023: Andre Russell*, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson (T)*, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T)*, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine*, Tim Southee*, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Shakib Al Hasan*, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das*, Kulwant Khejroliya, David Wiese*, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N. Jagadeesan