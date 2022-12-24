Serbia will no longer be ‘visa-free’ for Indian travelers starting from 2023!

Serbia, a country in Central Europe, has announced that it will no longer allow Indian people to travel without a visa in light of changes to EU visa regulations and actions taken to stop illegal immigration. In light of this, the Indian Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, has issued a travel advisory alerting all Indian tourists to Serbia that they would need to obtain a visa in order to enter the country starting on January 1, 2023.

Due to the Serbian government’s cancellation of the visa-free admission from India, a 30-day stay in Serbia is no longer permissible. Before this, Indian travellers may enter Serbia without a visa for up to 30 days provided they possessed a standard passport and other valid travel documents.

If an Indian citizen wishes to go to Serbia on or after January 1, 2023, they should apply for a visa at the Serbian Embassy in New Delhi or in the country in which they now reside. Indian people can enter Serbia without a visa for up to 90 days if they have a valid Schengen, UK, or US visa, according to the Embassy.

Serbia has also stopped its visa-free travel agreements with Burundi, Tunisia, and Guinea-Bissau as of November 20, 2022. Travel locations without a visa are still available to Indian citizens, including the Maldives, Thailand, and Mauritius.