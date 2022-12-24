Why one should drink ‘jaggery water’ in the morning

Jaggery, also known as gud, is regarded as an active component in a number of Ayurvedic treatments. It is reported to have a hot potency that warms the body.

Additionally, it has a lot of nutrients like iron and folate that aid in blood purification. It can also improve your brain’s oxygenation while raising your haemoglobin levels. Gud also gives a quick energy boost while detoxifying the digestive system, stomach, lungs and respiratory system.

It is a natural detox drink made solely of water and jaggery that helps detoxify your digestive tract. Not only that, but this warm beverage is a great start to your morning that provides an instant energy boost that you tend to take from caffeinated beverages.

All you need to do is take a pan and boil water in it. Once boiled, add a medium piece of gud or jaggery in it and stir until it’s melted. When it is lukewarm, drink it up on empty stomach in the morning.

According to some sources, jaggery is high in potassium and sodium and can strengthen and improve the condition of your bones. Additionally, it is said that jaggery water might lessen arthritis discomfort. This ‘gud water’ functions as a natural detox drink that helps clean your entire body and gives your skin a natural glow when you drink it on an empty stomach.