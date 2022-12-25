3.18% rise in wheat sowing area in Rabi season

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Agriculture Ministry revealed that the area sown to wheat has increased by 3.18% in this Rabi season. The area sown under wheat is now at 312.26 lakh hectares. It was at 302.61 lakh hectares in the year-ago period. 9.65 lakh hectare more area has been covered compared to last year.

Higher area is reported from Rajasthan (1.99 lakh ha), followed by Gujarat (1.74 lakh ha), Uttar Pradesh (1.57 lakh ha), Bihar (1.51 lakh ha), Maharashtra (1.43 lakh ha), Madhya Pradesh (0.83 lakh ha), Chhattisgarh (0.64 lakh ha), West Bengal (0.24 lakh ha), Jammu & Kashmir (0.23 lakh ha), Karnataka (0.15 lakh ha) and Assam (0.01 lakh ha).

Also Read: Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Vasai Court sends accused co-star Sheezan Khan to 4-day police custody

Sowing of wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, begins in October while harvesting in April. Mustard seed and gram are other major crops sown in the rabi season of the 2022-23 crop year (July-June).

Rice has also been sown in higher area of 14.42 lakh ha so far, as against 12.60 lakh ha in the year-ago period. The total acreage under rabi pulses has increased marginally to 148.54 lakh ha so far from 144.64 lakh ha in the year-ago period.

Total area covered under all rabi crops has also increased to 620.62 lakh ha so far this rabi season as against 594.62 lakh ha in the year-ago period.