Hero launches all-new XPulse 200T 4Valve in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new XPulse 200T 4Valve in the Indian markets. The bike is priced at Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and is available in 3 colours namely Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold.

The bike is powered by a BS-VI 200cc 4 Valve oil cooled engine which generates top power of 19 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 17.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle features full-LED headlamps with chrome ring, LED position lamps, tubetype retro pillion grab handle, colored visor, front fork sleeves, and colored cylinder head. Other features include fully digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth and call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, under seat USB charger, trip meter and service reminder, gear indicator and side-stand engine cut off. The braking duties are carried by 276 mm front and 220mm rear petal disc units.