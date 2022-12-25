India gets $3.21 million in defence industries

New Delhi: India received foreign direct investment (FDI) worth $3.21 million in defence industries during April-September period this fiscal year. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha revealed this.

As per the data, defence industries attracted $2.36 million foreign investment in 2021-22, $0.63 million in 2020-21, $2.20 million in 2019-20, $2.18 million in 2018-19 and $0.01 million in 2017-18. India received a total FDI inflow of $62.38 billion during September 2022.