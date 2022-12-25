Indian Railways adds more coaches in these trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to add extra coaches in some trains running to Rajasthan. The decision was taken to help passengers have a safe and comfortable journey and to increase reservations during the holiday season.

The national transporter has decided to temporarily increase 1-third of AC class compartment in train number 14704/14703, Lalgarh – Jaisalmer – Lalgarh that will depart from Lalgarh till January 1, and from Jaisalmer till January 3.

Similarly, 1-third of AC class coach has been temporarily increased in train number 12468/12467, Jaipur-Jaisalmer – Jaipur rail service from Jaipur till January 2 and from Jaisalmer till January 2.

Train number 09037/09038, Bandra Terminus – Barmer – Bandra Terminus train will see a permanent increase of 2-second sleeper class coaches from January 6 from Bandra Terminus, and from January 7 from Barmer.