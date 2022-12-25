Indian Railways increases speed of a train connecting these cities

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to increase the speed of the Bhagalpur-Hansdiha train. The speed of the train will increased by 30 km. At present, the speed of the train is 50 km/hour and now it has gone up to 80 km/hour. After a fortnight, the speed of the rail will be increased to 110 km/hour. The decision will reduce the time taken by train to reach the destination.

Also Read: Hero launches all-new XPulse 200T 4Valve in India: Price and features

Bhagalpur-Hansdiha railway line connects Bhagalpur Railway Station in Bihar to Hansdiha Ramgarh Road, Kasba in Jharkhand. Earlier this month, Indian Railways launched Godda-Rajendranagar train. The train will depart every Friday at 10:15 pm from Rajendranagar and arrives in Godda at 6:25 am the following day. It would depart Godda every Saturday at 7:25 am and arrive in Rajendranagar at 4:05 pm.