Indian Railways increases speed of a train connecting these cities

Dec 25, 2022, 05:43 pm IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to increase the speed of the Bhagalpur-Hansdiha train. The speed of the train will increased by  30 km. At present, the speed of the train is  50 km/hour and now it has gone up to 80 km/hour. After a fortnight, the speed of the rail will be increased to 110 km/hour. The decision will reduce the time taken by train to reach the destination.

Bhagalpur-Hansdiha railway line connects Bhagalpur Railway Station in Bihar to Hansdiha Ramgarh Road, Kasba in Jharkhand. Earlier this month, Indian Railways launched  Godda-Rajendranagar train. The  train will depart every Friday at 10:15 pm from  Rajendranagar and arrives in Godda at 6:25 am the following day. It would depart Godda every Saturday at 7:25 am and arrive in Rajendranagar at 4:05 pm.

