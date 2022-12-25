Infinix launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Infinix launched new 5G smartphone named ‘ Zero Ultra 5G’ in India. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant of Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999. It comes in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colours and will go on sale in the country via Flipkart from December 25.

The dual SIM Infinix Zero Ultra runs on Android 12 based XOS 12 and is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It features 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved 3D AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is rated to deliver up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. The display offers 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The handset comes with a triple camera setup and a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.Connectivity options include 5G, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 6. It comes with an e-compass, g-sensor, light sensor and proximity sensor. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery, and it offers support for 180W Thunder Charge fast charging.