Manju Warrier exploring Italy with star friends! Shares pics

South Indian actress Manju Warrier is on a foreign trip, and she is having a great time with her friends. On Saturday, Manju surprised her Instagram followers with a pic from her Italy trip.

‘A journey is best measured in friends, rather than in miles’, Manju captioned the post. In the pic, the actress was seen exploring Italy with actors Kunchacko Boban, Ramesh Pisharody and Midhun. The four stars looked stunning while giving a stylish pose for a click.

Earlier, Manju visited Jerusalem and shared pics on her Instagram page. According to reports, the actress reached Jerusalem for a show. Tovino Thomas, Neeraj Madhav and Vijay Yesudas were also part of the show.

On the work front, Manju will be seen in Malayalam films ‘Vellari Pattanam’, ‘Ayisha’ and ‘Kayattam’. Her Tamil film ‘Thunivu’ will hit the theatres on January 15. Interestingly, she is making her Bollywood debut with ‘Ameriki Pandit’ starring R Madhavan. According to reports, the shooting of the movie directed by debutant Kalpesh already commenced.