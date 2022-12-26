At the Gaya Airport in Bihar, 4 foreigners tested positive, in an isolated case

Four foreign nationals have been put in isolation at a hotel after testing positive for RTPCR at Bihar’s Gaya Airport.

The four visitors, two from England and one each from Thailand and Myanmar, arrived in Bodh Gaya. Bodh Gaya, a significant Buddhist pilgrimage site, is holding the Bodh Mahotsav and anticipates the arrival of tens of thousands of devotees from all over the world.

‘Although the instances are not serious, the authorities are taking all necessary steps to stop the sickness from spreading,’ said Dr. Ranjan Singh, the medical officer in charge of the Gaya district.

‘As part of a training for the Bodh Mahotsav, the foreign nationals were examined over the weekend at the international airport. Over the weekend, 33 foreigners were tested, and four of them had positive results,’ added Dr. Singh.

A 40-year-old guy who had just returned from China tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 196 new coronavirus infections on Monday, while the number of active cases slightly increased to 3,428.

The total number of cases in the Covid case was 4.46 crore, while the death toll is 5,30,695.