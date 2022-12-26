Dilip Ghosh stirs up controversy regarding expenditure dues by saying that ‘TMC leaders should be tied up and stripped’

Dilip Ghosh, a member of Parliament and vice-president of the BJP, courted yet another controversy on Sunday by stating that corrupt Trinamool Congress (TMC) politicians should be imprisoned if they are not disclosing the use of Panchayat funds.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Ghosh spoke at a gathering of workers in the East Burdwan district ‘You should request information from Panchayat members regarding the funds that have been granted for construction projects. If they refuse to provide more information, tie them to a tree’.

In addition, he accused the party of stealing public funds during the previous five years. He continued, ‘The people will teach them a lesson in the following Panchayat elections.’

He stated: ‘We were prevented from filing nominees in the most recent Panchayat election. The votes were stolen, and TMC won. Now that the populace is outraged, party officials are hiding. They should be prompted to provide financial information’.

Ghosh added that because of their alleged corruption at the Panchayat level, the TMC leaders will soon face ‘public ire.’