FDA to change packaging labels for the Plan B Morning-After pill to specify that it is not an abortion pill

The Plan B Morning-After pill’s packaging labels will now clearly state that they are not an abortion pill, as per a decision made by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The administration declared that it will take down any images or statements suggesting that the pill might stop a fertilised egg from developing in the womb.

In the event of unprotected sex, Plan B is an over-the-counter (OTC) medication that can be purchased without a prescription. Only if taken within 72 hours following contraceptive failures or unprotected intercourse may it be used as a backup method of medical birth control to lessen the likelihood of pregnancy.

FDA clarifies that the Plan B pill works by stopping or delaying the release of an egg from the ovary and not by causing an abortion.

Packaging labels of Plan B and its generic versions have been wrongly claiming that taking the pill might be able to prevent a fertilised egg from implanting.

Medical professionals say this claim is not backed by any scientific evidence but was shown on the label only to get Plan B’s OTC status approved.