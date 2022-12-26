FDA to change packaging labels for the Plan B Morning-After pill to specify that it is not an abortion pill

The Plan B Morning-After pill’s packaging labels will now clearly state that they are not an abortion pill, as per a decision made by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The administration declared that it will take down any images or statements suggesting that the pill might stop a fertilised egg from developing in the womb.
In the event of unprotected sex, Plan B is an over-the-counter (OTC) medication that can be purchased without a prescription. Only if taken within 72 hours following contraceptive failures or unprotected intercourse may it be used as a backup method of medical birth control to lessen the likelihood of pregnancy.
FDA clarifies that the Plan B pill works by stopping or delaying the release of an egg from the ovary and not by causing an abortion.
Packaging labels of Plan B and its generic versions have been wrongly claiming that taking the pill might be able to prevent a fertilised egg from implanting.
Medical professionals say this claim is not backed by any scientific evidence but was shown on the label only to get Plan B’s OTC status approved.
Post Your Comments