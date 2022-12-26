Locals protest as CM Bommai promises investigation into Mangaluru killing incident

On Sunday, protesters against the alleged murder of a man in Mangaluru were urged to keep calm by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also pledged to take the necessary action in the case.

‘The probe is in progress. The police will take necessary action on it,’ Bommai said.

Locals protested earlier in the day in front of a masjid where the body of a man identified Jaleel, who was allegedly stabbed on Saturday night, was kept.

The protesters demanded justice and compensation for his family at the same time. The large crowd of onlookers were persuaded by the police commissioner.

This comes after Jaleel was fatally stabbed by an unidentified gang of criminals in Krishnapura, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, Karnataka.

While Jaleel was in front of his store, he was stabbed. After the assault, his attackers ran away from the spot, according to the police.

The patient was taken to the hospital immediately but died while seeking treatment. According to Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, ‘Injured breathed his last and the body is now being transported to AJ hospital for further procedures.’

In order to stop any untoward incidents connected to the murder, the Mangaluru city police commissioner issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panambur police station limits from 6 am on Sunday, December 25, until Tuesday, December 27, 6 am.