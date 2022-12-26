Mahzooz Draw: 22 participants share Dh1 million

Dubai: 22 lucky participants shared the second prize of 1 million UAE dirhams of Mahzooz’s 108th Super Saturday draw. They matched 4 out of 5 winning numbers. They will take home Dh45,454 each. The grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week.

3 participants shared Dh300,000 among themselves. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Kirill from Uzbekistan, Rowena from the Philippines, and Khawar from Pakistan.

1,272 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each. A total of 1297 other participants received over Dh1,745,200 in prize money at the draw.

Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.