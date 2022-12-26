Twitter restored its suicide prevention feature a few days after it was removed on Elon Musk’s order

Twitter has restored its suicide prevention feature after it was reported that the online social media platform removed it on Elon Musk’s order, Reuters reported. It is a Twitter feature designed to redirect people contemplating suicide.

According to reports, Twitter reinstated the function following outcry from some users and consumer protection organisations over its removal.

The removal of the feature was earlier acknowledged by Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, who described it as temporary.

According to her, Twitter was improving message prompt size, addressing out-of-date prompts, and resolving relevance. We recognise their value, and we didn’t want to take them down indefinitely.

Musk on Friday ordered removal of the #ThereIsHelp feature, which shared suicide prevention hotlines and other information when users searched for specific content. Twitter head of trust and safety Ella Irwin told Reuters ‘we have been fixing and revamping our prompts. They were just temporarily removed while we do that.’

‘We expect to have them back up next week,’ she added further.

#ThereIsHelp feature was shown at the top of specific searches contacts for support organisations in countries related to mental health, HIV, vaccines, child sexual exploitation, Covid-19, gender-based violence, natural disasters and freedom of expression.