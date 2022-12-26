WhatsApp is working on a new feature which will give users the power to report status updates on desktop beta

WhatsApp is always developing new features to enhance user experience. The messaging app is currently developing a new function that will enable users to report status updates on the desktop beta.

According to reports, WhatsApp is building a new option in the status section that will streamline the reporting procedure. People already have the opportunity to report contacts and messages on WhatsApp that break the app’s terms of service.

Users will soon be able to complain Status updates on WhatsApp. You can report videos that hurt people’s feelings or instigate violence on WhatsApp, for example, if one of your contacts published an offensive movie as a Status update. The messaging app is currently testing the feature on its desktop version.

‘It will be possible to report a status update right within a new menu in the status section. Thanks to this option, in case you see any suspicious status update that may violate their Terms of Service, you will finally be able to report it to the moderation team. As happens with reporting messages, the status update will be forwarded to WhatsApp for moderation reasons so they can see if there is a violation,’ Wabetainfo noted.