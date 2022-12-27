13 people killed in Philippines from Christmas rains and floods

Thirteen people have died as a result of Christmas Day rains in the southern Philippines, according to the authorities, who are still looking for 23 more.

Following two days of intense rain that ruined Christmas celebrations and forced more than 45,000 people to seek shelter in evacuation centres, the disaster agency reported that the majority of the fatalities were due to drowning in flash floods.

Social media posts show members of the coast guard, police, and fire departments wading through waist-deep floods and escorting people along landslide-affected areas. Rivers nearby that were overflowing caused flooding on some roads.