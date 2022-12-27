After deadly blizzard, warmer weather on the way to western New York.

Even as the National Weather Service predicted a final two inches of snow on Tuesday, thousands of people in western New York were still digging out from under four feet of snow (1.2 metres) that had been dumped during a deadly Christmas blizzard.

An Arctic deep freeze and broad storm front that covered the majority of the United States for days as far south as the Mexican border hit Western New York the hardest.

‘Snow is still falling. Although it’s nothing compared to the recent days, it could still affect snow removal,’ said Bob Oravec, a meteorologist at the College Park, Maryland-based NWS Weather Prediction Center.