DLF receives a notice of Rs. 235 crore regarding Noida mall land compensation

According to a top official, the Noida Authority has ordered real estate developer DLF to pay Rs 235 crore in damages to the prior owner of the property on which the Mall of India was constructed. However, the DLF claimed that it had not yet received the information.

The event occurs in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling on May 5 that instructed the Noida Authority to ensure Veerana Reddy received compensation for the land it had previously owned.

The notification has been sent, says Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida Authority, who told PTI ‘yes.’

A top official who spoke to PTI, ‘DLF received the notice on December 23 and has 15 days to send the money in.’

A DLF representative responded to inquiries with the following statement: ‘No notice has been provided to us.’ As soon as we get it, we’ll review it. The DLF Mall of India is located in Noida’s Sector 18 business district.

The Noida Authority, which falls under the Industrial Development Ministry of the UP government, purchased the land from Veerana Reddy in 2005 and then sold it to DLF at auction.

An official informed that, ‘a significant portion of Veerana Reddy’s compensation is still owed, and the issue has now been heard by the Supreme Court.’