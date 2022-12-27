Gopal Mandal, JD(U) MLA’s son, detained in Barari shooting case

Ashish Mandal, the son of Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal, was arrested on Tuesday in Bhagalpur, Bihar, near the Tilkamanjhi police station in connection with the Barari shooting case.

A land dispute led to a shooting incident at the start of December in Bhagalpur’s LIC Colony, which is near the Barari police station. The shooting also resulted in four injuries. According to the victim, he had gone to have some work done on his property. As soon as Ashish Mandal and his companions arrived, fighting broke out. They also opened fire.

On the basis of the complaint, a FIR was filed against the son of the JD(U) MLA and four other people.

A video of Ashish saying, ‘Mein apne baap ki tarah kisi se nahi darta (I’m not afraid of anyone, just like my father),’ also went viral after the shooting incident.

‘He has been arrested by our SIT team. He will be produced before the court and then, accordingly, further action will be taken,’ according to ASP Shubham Arya of Bhagalpur, as quoted by ANI.