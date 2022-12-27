Mumbai: The price of Covid-19 nasal vaccine released by Bharat Biotech was announced. The vaccine will cost Rs 800 plus taxes at private hospitals. The vaccine named ‘iNCOVACC’ will be rolled out in the fourth week of January. The slots to have vaccine can now be booked on the CoWin’s portal.

For large procurement by centre and state governments, iNCOVACC will be priced at Rs 325 per dose. iNCOVACC is being rolled out as a booster shot for those above 18 years of age.

Also Read: Death toll from Christmas weekend rain, floods surge to 13

iNCOVACC is the world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine to receive approval for the primary 2-dose schedule and as a heterologous booster dose.