Putin urges the Russian military to step up preparations for the war in Ukraine

On Friday, President Vladimir Putin urged the leaders of Russia’s defence industry to step up their efforts to ensure that the Russian army received all the weapons, gear, and military hardware it required to fight in Ukraine as soon as possible.

During a visit to Tula, a hub for arms production, Putin made the remarks, which he has framed as part of a historic effort to counter what he claims is excessive Western influence over the world’s affairs.

According to Putin, ‘the most crucial task of our military-industrial complex is to provide our units and frontline forces with everything they need: weapons, equipment, ammunition, and gear in the required quantities and of the right quality in the quickest timeframes.’

Based on our combat experience, it’s crucial to refine and significantly advance the technical specifications of our fighters’ weapons and equipment.