According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Kyiv is aware of Moscow’s settlement proposals for the country and must either accept them for its own benefit or let the Russian army decide the issue.

‘Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy,’ Lavrov was quoted as saying late on Monday by the state news agency.

‘The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army.’

The invasion of Ukraine has been referred to by Moscow as a ‘special military operation’ to ‘demilitarise’ and ‘denazify’ its neighbour. It is referred to as imperial-style land-grab aggression by Kiev and its Western allies.

Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson were the four Ukrainian provinces Moscow claimed to have annexed in September after holding bogus, illegal referendums that Kyiv and its allies rejected.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, stated on Sunday that Moscow was open to talks and that Kyiv and its Western backers were to blame for the lack of discussions; Washington has previously dismissed this as posturing in response to ongoing Russian attacks.

According to Lavrov, ‘the ball is in the court of the regime and Washington behind it’ when it comes to determining how long the conflict will last.

The war, which is now in its eleventh month and has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions of people, and reduced cities to rubble, has no apparent end in sight.

In order to achieve peace, Kyiv has ruled out giving Russia any land in exchange and instead openly demands that Russia cede all of its lands. Although Moscow has claimed to be pursuing ‘demilitarisation’ and ‘denazification,’ its objectives are still not clear.