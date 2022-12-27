Weather-related flight delays continue in US with Southwest Airlines taking the lead

Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), which accounted for the majority of the lingering disruptions a day after Christmas, was responsible for the majority of the weather-related flight cancellations and delays that plagued U.S. commercial air traffic over the holiday weekend.

According to the flight tracking service FlightAware, more than 3,800 American airline flights were cancelled on Monday, including 2,800 Southwest flights, or close to 70% of the carrier’s entire daily schedule.

More than 7,100 flights departing and landing in the United States were delayed overall, with Southwest accounting for several hundred of those.

Southwest Airlines stated that ‘consecutive days of extreme winter weather’ were to blame for ‘challenges that are significantly impacting our customers and employees in a way that is unacceptable.’

One of the biggest low-cost carriers in the world, the Dallas-based airline predicted that the disruptions would persist in the days leading up to the New Year’s holiday travel season at the end of this week.