After speaking with PM Modi, Ukrainian Zelenskyy said that counting on India to put an end to hostilities.

During a phone discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested New Delhi’s more active assistance in putting his ‘peace formula’ into practise. Less than a fortnight had passed since the PM’s conversation with Vladimir Putin of Russia when they had their fourth phone chat since the Russian invasion.

Zelensky wrote, ‘I spoke with PM Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency.’

The 10-point plan he outlined at the G20 conference this year in Indonesia was ‘announced on this platform, and now I count on India’s cooperation in its implementation,’ he continued.

Zelensky stated in a video address on Monday that ‘India can be more proactive in efforts to reduce hostility.’

Zelensky congratulated PM Modi ‘a successful presidency’ as India hosted the G20 summit, but added—in an apparent dig at India’s relations with Russia—that this was ‘fruitful for not someone in particular, but for everyone in the world who cherishes peace.’

The call takes place at a time when Delhi strengthened its business connections with Moscow and bilateral commerce reached record highs.