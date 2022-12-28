Congress Foundation Day: Mallikarjun Kharge criticises the government and claims that hatred is dividing society.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, slammed the administration on Wednesday, claiming that society is ‘split by hate’ and that core Indian values are continuously under threat.

Speaking to party leaders and employees during the 138th foundation day of the Congress at the local AICC offices, he claimed that although the country’s citizens are suffering from rising prices and high unemployment, the government is unconcerned. He added that Congress’ inclusive policies and commitment to advancing everyone were responsible for India’s advancement.

‘India not only developed into a strong and successful democracy but also within a few decades, it became a superpower in the economic, nuclear, and strategic realms’ Kharge added.

He also noted that India is one of the top countries in the world for agriculture, education, healthcare, information technology, and services. ‘This did not occur by accident. This occurred as a result of Congress’ belief in democracy, our inclusive philosophy of bringing everyone along, and our unwavering confidence in the Constitution, which guarantees everyone equal rights and opportunity’ He informed the group.

‘India’s principles are under relentless attack. Hatred is dividing society, and people are suffering from rising prices and unemployment, but the government is unconcerned’ He attacked the government.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, key Congress officials, and party members were all present when Kharge raised the party flag at the AICC headquarters.