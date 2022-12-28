Corporator from the former Team Thackeray accused of extortion is detained.

Yogesh Bhoir, a former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, and two other people have been detained by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with an extortion case. In Mumbai’s Kandivali, Bhoir and his associates Dinesh Thakur and Ganesh Thakur were extorting a shopkeeper and attempting to seize his property.

Within a month, Bhoir has been the subject of a second FIR. Bhoir and Bhimsen Yadav, who had been attempting to extort Rs 2 crore from a developer in Kandivali, were previously arrested for extortion.

The FIR said that the complainant, Devaram Chanudhari, borrowed Rs 14 lakh from the Thakur brothers as a business loan and paid back over Rs 35 lakh with interest. In spite of this, the Bhoir was brought in and the Thakur brothers continued to make demands for additional money. Devaram fled for his native land out of fear of them. A sitting corporator from the same ward is Bhoir’s wife.

The two brothers and Bhoir then went to pick up Chaudhari’s uncle Dolaram and asked him to sign the shop’s paperwork and transfer ownership in their names.

Devaram became aware of this and the extortion charge brought against Bhoir, and as a result, he went to the joint commissioner of the criminal branch and lodged a report.

Tuesday saw three hours of questioning before the arrest of Bhoir and his cronies. The three have been detained on allegations of extortion, making threats, and unlawful money lending.