Elon Musk claims that Iran now has about 100 operational Starlinks

Three months after tweeting that the company would activate the service there amid protests throughout the Islamic nation, SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday that the company is now close to having 100 active Starlinks, the company’s satellite internet service, in Iran.

In a tweet on Monday, Musk stated that ‘approaching 100 starlinks active in Iran.’

As part of an initiative supported by the United States ‘to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information’ to Iranians, the billionaire had declared in September that he would activate Starlink in that country.