Emirates Draw announces grand prize of Dh200 million

Dubai: Emirates Draw has announced a grand prize of Dh200 million for the next year under its ‘MEGA7’. The MEGA7 weekly draw will be held every Sunday. The grand prize will be shared among 20 guaranteed winners. This will be the largest grand prize in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

In the latest draw, a total of 6385 participants won a prize money of Dh547,462. 1 participant matched 5 out of 7 digits to win Dh77,777, 8 participants matched 4 out of 7 digits to win Dh7,777 each, and 60 participants matched 3 out of 7 digits to win Dh777 each. Last week, an Indian expat working as a driver at a local won Dh15 million grand prize. The EASY6 is a weekly draw held every Friday which features a grand prize of Dh15 million, and 6 guaranteed winners of Dh15,000 each.

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one. After their purchase, they are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.