Fight between supporters of two candidates in Nalanda, Bihar, during local body elections

On Wednesday, fighting broke out between the supporters of two candidates in the local body elections in the Patel Nagar area of the Nalanda district of Bihar.

As the supporters thrashed and hurled stones at one another, a few people were hurt. In addition, a firing incident was reported. In order to get the situation under control, the police decided to use lathicharge.

‘We have reached the spot and controlled the situation, some elements were trying to jeopardise peace. Polling is being done peacefully,’ said Sadar, DSP, Nalanda.

In the meantime, SP Ashok Mishra of Nalanda stated, ‘We got the info that a clash occurred between two groups. We are looking into the matter, the situation is currently peaceful and polling is being done peacefully.’

Elections for urban local bodies (ULBs) are being held in Bihar under tight security.

The voting is taking place in 49 nagar panchayats, two nagar parishads, and 17 municipal corporations, including Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC). On December 30, the results will be made public.